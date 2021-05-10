NULS Price Tops $1.14 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. NULS has a market cap of $113.45 million and approximately $88.45 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00654289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 134.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00241271 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $686.13 or 0.01226958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00726095 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

