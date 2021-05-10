OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $24.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

