Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 237,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $141.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

