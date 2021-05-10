Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 154.5% higher against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

