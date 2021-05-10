Oppenheimer Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $125.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.
Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.
In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
