Oppenheimer Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $125.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.