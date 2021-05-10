Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

AUPH opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

