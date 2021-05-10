Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

BWA opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after buying an additional 489,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

