Oppenheimer Weighs in on Etsy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.36.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $165.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.16. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Etsy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

