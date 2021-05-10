Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Sells $111,888,000.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence Joseph Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.15. 17,302,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,740,394. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $231.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

