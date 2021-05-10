Orbitcoin Price Reaches $0.30 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $963,611.42 and $461.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,277.90 or 1.00015021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $808.19 or 0.01462260 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.79 or 0.00670871 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.22 or 0.00373114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.00215648 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006685 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars.

