Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Orchid has a total market cap of $221.31 million and $50.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00105990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.37 or 0.00780836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,000.70 or 0.08927708 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

