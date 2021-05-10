Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 956,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

