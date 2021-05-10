Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.51

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $304.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

