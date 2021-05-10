Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.71 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.84.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

