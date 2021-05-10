Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.71.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

