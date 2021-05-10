Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Outset Medical stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $707,820.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $2,918,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

