Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of OM opened at $52.19 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,041,361 shares of company stock valued at $206,072,282 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 506,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after acquiring an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 503,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,177,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

