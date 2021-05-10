Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of OM opened at $52.19 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,041,361 shares of company stock valued at $206,072,282 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 506,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after acquiring an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 503,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,177,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading: Commodities

Analyst Recommendations for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit