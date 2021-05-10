Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

TSE OVV traded down C$0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching C$32.15. 230,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,645. The company has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$7.89 and a 1-year high of C$36.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.00.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.28%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

