Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ OXLC remained flat at $$7.16 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total transaction of $28,699,101,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

