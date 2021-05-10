Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 10,255 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $108.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

