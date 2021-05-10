Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $140.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $395.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

