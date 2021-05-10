Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 951 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 165.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after buying an additional 616,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after buying an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $294.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,606 shares of company stock worth $149,193,960. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

