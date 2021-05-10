Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 13,965 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $85,000.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPH shares. Cowen started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

