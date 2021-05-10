Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

VYM stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $107.81.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

