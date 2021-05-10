Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $194.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

