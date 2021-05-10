Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,914 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after acquiring an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $388.37 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $388.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.50 and a 200-day moving average of $349.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

