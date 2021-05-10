Oxler Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.