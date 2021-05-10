Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.79 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

