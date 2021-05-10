Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report sales of $32.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $172.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $174.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $195.09 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

PRTK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. 279,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,309. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $335.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

