Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $197,754,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $587.98 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $589.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.51.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.31.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

