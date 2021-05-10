Parker Investment Management LLC Buys 198 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.4% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,481,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after buying an additional 664,900 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

