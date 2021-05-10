PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,871.38 on Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,871.38 or 0.03414741 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $112.58 million and $30.83 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00083901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.00 or 0.00775501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,784.74 or 0.08730783 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

