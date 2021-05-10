Paysafe (PSFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $13.45 on Monday. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

