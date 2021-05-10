PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:PCM opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. PCM Fund has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $11.93.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Comments


