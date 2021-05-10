PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDFS. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $19.09 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.99 million, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

