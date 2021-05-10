Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Shares Down 2.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 49,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 377,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.