Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.67.

PPL stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$38.11. 1,019,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,954. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$39.29. The stock has a market cap of C$20.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.98.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

