PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.58

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 2320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in PetroChina by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

