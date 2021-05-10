Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Peyto Exploration & Development to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$5.62 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$926.97 million and a P/E ratio of -26.02.

PEY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.33.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,239.95. Also, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,480.18.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

