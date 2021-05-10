PGGM Investments Has $11.71 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,353 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 751 shares of company stock valued at $69,089 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

