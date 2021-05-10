PGGM Investments Has $3.95 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 177.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $305.49 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.65 and its 200-day moving average is $283.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.93.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

