PGGM Investments Purchases 28,826 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 384.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,186,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $148.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $133.59. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.90.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

