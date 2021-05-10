PGGM Investments Sells 316 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Rollins were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Rollins by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 409,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 71.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 76,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 44.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Rollins by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

