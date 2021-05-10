Phantomx One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Phantomx has a total market cap of $67,551.57 and approximately $30.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00667542 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005494 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $940.67 or 0.01688665 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.