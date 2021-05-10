Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.41 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

