Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 575,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

