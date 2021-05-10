Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLL stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,805. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The company has a market cap of $995.15 million, a PE ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Analyst Recommendations for Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

