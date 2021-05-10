PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PCN opened at $18.70 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

