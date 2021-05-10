PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of PNI opened at $11.87 on Monday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

