PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of PNI opened at $11.87 on Monday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
