Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.